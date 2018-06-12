Niners CB Richard Sherman cleared for individual drills

Richard Sherman will see the field as the San Francisco 49ers open mandatory minicamp.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the veteran cornerback would take part in individual drills on Tuesday.

Sherman is coming off a season-ending right Achilles injury that wiped out the final seven games of his 2017 campaign. The corner also underwent a cleanup of his left Achilles this offseason.

The 30-year-old signed with the Niners in March after being released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Taking part in individual drills this week should keep Sherman on schedule to be ready for training camp in mid-July, which has been the corner's goal.