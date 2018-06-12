Move the Sticks: Forgotten franchises this offseason

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks shine some light on one team per division that hasn't gotten enough love so far this offseason (7:02). The guys are then joined by SiriusXM NFL Radio host Ross Tucker to draft the best roster of NFL coaches (27:27). This Move the Sticks episode closes with an Iron Bowl in June. DJ sat down with Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham and Alabama signal caller Tua Tagovailoa last week at the Elite 11 finals (48:06).

