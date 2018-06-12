1987 Redskins replacement players receive Super Bowl XXII rings

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 12, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. On Tuesday, the 1987 replacement players for the Washington Redskins received their Super Bowl XXII rings.

During the 1987 NFLPA strike, Washington's replacement players went 3-0 in Weeks 4 through 6. The regular players returned in Week 7, and the Redskins won the NFC East by going 11-4 before eventually winning Super Bowl XXII.

2. Bears RB Tarik Cohen recently delivered PE equipment to Hampton Elementary school in Greensboro, North Carolina.The school was severely damaged by a tornado in April.

Cohen grew up in Bunn, N.C., which is about 100 miles east of Greensboro.

3. If LeBron James were an NFL player, which team would he sign with? See what the Good Morning Football crew had to say in the clip below...

If you were the "LeBron of the NFL," where would you sign in free agency?



The breakfast table tackled that topic â¬ï¸



— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 11, 2018

4. No days off? Not exactly. On Tuesday, the Pats were told their summer vacation would start a little early.