Jamaal Charles to visit New Orleans Saints this week

Even with second-year standout Alvin Kamara and a host of young tailbacks on the roster, the Saints are interested in adding a veteran following the news of Mark Ingram's four-game suspension to open the 2018 season.

Former Chiefs All Pro Jamaal Charles will visit New Orleans on Wednesday, Around The NFL's Herbie Teope reported, via a source informed of the situation. ESPN first had the news.

"If we work anyone out here in the next few days, it would be just to see what kind of shape they're in, see how they're doing," coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday. "It doesn't preclude us from signing anyone, but it's pretty normal."

Fellow veteran Tim Hightower, who last played for Payton's club in 2016, is also on the Saints' radar. The 32-year-old is participating in minicamp on a tryout basis this week.

Charles, 31, has been an afterthought in free agency after rushing for 296 yards on 69 carries (4.3 yards per carry) in 2017. Although he flashed promising playmaking ability in September, his role diminished over the next three months as Denver's season descended into deep disappointment.

With four Pro Bowl nods under his belt and the highest era-adjusted yards per carry in NFL history, Charles has earned one more opportunity to show that he can still help a Super Bowl contender.

Should one or both of the veterans sign, they would ostensibly compete with Daniel Lasco, Jonathan Williams, Trey Edmunds and sixth-round rookie Boston Scott for a complementary role alongside Kamara until Ingram returns in October.