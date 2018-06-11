ATN Podcast: Superstars Club: Who's in & who's out?

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal & Chris Wesseling -- kick off the start of mandatory mini camps with news about someone who is refusing to show up to mandatory mini camp (5:00), Zach Martin's record-breaking extension (8:00), wacky unfounded Patriots/Gronk trade rumors and the team's response (11:00), a Detroit columnist's saucy hot takes about Lions head coach Matt Patricia "losing" players because of running (15:00) and the latest TROPE ALERT (21:00). The heroes step behind the velvet rope into the NFL Superstars Club, where they debate who's in and who's out (23:00).

LISTEN to the episode below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: