Veteran DT Ahtyba Rubin signs with Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders added a veteran to bolster the defense.

Defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin signed a free-agent deal, his representation announced Monday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Rubin, who entered the league in 2008 as a sixth-round pick with the Cleveland Browns, will provide depth to the Raiders' defensive line.

He previously spent seven seasons in Cleveland (2008-14), two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-16) and played two games for the Denver Broncos and 10 games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

On his career, the 31-year-old Rubin has appeared in 143 games with 107 starts.