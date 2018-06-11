Antonio Brown goes sneaker shopping with Complex

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 11, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. All-Pro WR Antonio Brown recently went shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Kith in Miami. Watch AB talk about his favorite kicks, being in Drake's "God's Plan" video, and how his mom would line up for Jordans.

2. Is former Browns WR Josh Cribbs the new Woj? The three-time Pro Bowler said another MVP could be coming to The Land to help LeBron James.

3. Gronkowski (the horse) finished second at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. The OG Gronk explained how he sees himself in his four-legged namesake.

"He's big, strong, fast, beautiful, handsome - so yes, we have a lot in common" - @RobGronkowski ï¿½ï¿½



Gronk met Gronk at the @BelmontStakes ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @PhoenixThoroug1 pic.twitter.com/w8natwFVpV â World Horse Racing (@WHR) June 10, 2018

4. The first annual Feis Bowl was held in Parkland, Florida this weekend. The current Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team squared off against the school's alumni players in a flag football game to honor Aaron Feis.

Feis, who was an assistant football coach at Stoneman Douglas, died protecting students in the mass shooting at the school in February.