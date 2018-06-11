Antonio Brown goes sneaker shopping with Complex

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 11, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. All-Pro WR Antonio Brown recently went shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Kith in Miami. Watch AB talk about his favorite kicks, being in Drake's "God's Plan" video, and how his mom would line up for Jordans.
We caught up with All-Pro Steelers WR Antonio Brown (@ab84) for a brand new episode of âSneaker Shopping.â https://t.co/EYIC1hdjqT pic.twitter.com/nl2Vpb11jyâ Complex (@Complex) June 11, 2018
2. Is former Browns WR Josh Cribbs the new Woj? The three-time Pro Bowler said another MVP could be coming to The Land to help LeBron James.
Rumor has it @KingJames bringing @russwest44 to the @cavs #enoughsaid #cavs #2019nbachamps ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #powerhouseâ Josh Cribbs (@JoshCribbs16) June 10, 2018
3. Gronkowski (the horse) finished second at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. The OG Gronk explained how he sees himself in his four-legged namesake.
"He's big, strong, fast, beautiful, handsome - so yes, we have a lot in common" - @RobGronkowski ï¿½ï¿½â World Horse Racing (@WHR) June 10, 2018
Gronk met Gronk at the @BelmontStakes ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @PhoenixThoroug1 pic.twitter.com/w8natwFVpV
4. The first annual Feis Bowl was held in Parkland, Florida this weekend. The current Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team squared off against the school's alumni players in a flag football game to honor Aaron Feis.
Hey @ESPN @SportsCenter check out this #MSDalumni touchdown at the #FeisBowl Go Eagles! #msdstrong #football pic.twitter.com/gMLMFH1pVHâ Christine (@noliefsu) June 9, 2018
Feis, who was an assistant football coach at Stoneman Douglas, died protecting students in the mass shooting at the school in February.