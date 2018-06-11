Saints DE Marcus Davenport to undergo thumb surgery

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Marcus Davenport has suffered his first NFL injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Davenport suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery, per a source informed of the situation.

The injury doesn't sound serious. Rapoport noted that the pass-rusher will wait until after this week's mandatory minicamp to go under the knife and should be fine for training camp next month.

The Saints traded up in the first round, sending a 2019 first-rounder to Green Bay as part of a deal to select Davenport. Coach Sean Payton and the New Orleans brass viewed the athletic defensive end as a missing piece to a potential Super Bowl squad.

The minor hand injury shouldn't curtail Davenport's rookie acclimation.