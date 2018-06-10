Earl Thomas wants new contract, won't go to minicamp

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has his answer now. Earl Thomas will not be participating in any team activities.

The All-Pro safety addressed his frustrations with his contract situation on his official Twitter account Sunday morning.

"I will not be attending the upcoming minicamp or any team activities until my contract situation is resolved," Thomas said. "I want everyone, especially the 12s, to know that I want to remain a Seahawk for the rest of my career but also believe that based on my production over the last 8 years that I've earned the right to have this taken care of as soon as possible.

"I want to have certainty in regards to the upcoming years of my career. I'm going to continue to work my craft and put in work so that I can add to the team and give us the best chance to win. I hope my teammates understand where I'm coming from I believe this is the right thing to do."

After the Seahawks wrapped up organized team activities last week, Carroll stated that he expects everyone to show up for the three-day minicamp, which starts on Tuesday.

"Yeah, it's mandatory. So we expect everybody to show up," Carroll said during a press conference when asked about Thomas' status.

The 29-year-old Thomas enters the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $8.5 million. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on May 21 there had been no contract discussions and none were currently planned.

Seattle's organized team activities were voluntary, but Thomas is now subject to fines should he miss the mandatory minicamp and potentially any time in training camp.

Thomas, a three-time All-Pro selection, has been the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason. With a showdown over his current contract looming with each passing day, the grumblings linking Thomas to a potential suitor should only get louder.

The Seahawks currently have $10.6 million in available salary cap space.