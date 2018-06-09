Drug charges against free agent T.J. Ward dropped

T.J. Ward's name has been cleared.

The free-agent safety saw his pair of drug charges, which included a third-degree felony charge, dropped on Thursday, according to Hillsborough County (Fla.) Court records.

Ward was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with "possession of cannabis" and "possession of drug paraphernalia" stemming from an Oct. 25 incident when Tampa police investigated an alarm call at Ward's apartment, according to an incident report. During the investigation police discovered approximately 99.9 grams of marijuana in two glass jars. The Tampa Bay Times reported the Jan. 3 arrest was on "an outstanding warrant" related to the October incident.

Ward's agent Josh Arnold denied the reported claims, and after months of waiting, the court has followed suit by dropping the charges.

Ward signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Denver Broncos released him last September. The veteran had an uneventful tenure in Tampa Bay, starting five games and openly complaining about playing time in the middle of the season. He's been a free agent since March, and thanks to this development could find himself in a camp this summer if a team becomes needy at the position.