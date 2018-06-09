See how the Warriors compare to the '90s Cowboys and 2000s Patriots

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 to capture their third NBA championship in four years. The Warriors join a championship fraternity that extends to the NFL. Only two NFL teams have won three championships in four seasons -- the '90s Cowboys and early 2000s Patriots.

Between 1992 and 1995, Dallas won Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX. Between 2001 and 2004, the Patriots took home Lombardis trophies in Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX.

The NFL's Media Research Group found some other similarities between the Warriors' current dynasty and the aforementioned gridiron dynasties:

Similarities to the '90s Cowboys:

Homegrown triplets:

-Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green

-Cowboys: Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin

Superstar free agent signing:

-Warriors: Signed Kevin Durant in 2016, won the next two NBA Finals (2017 and 2018).

-Cowboys: Signed Deion Sanders in 1995, won Super Bowl XXX that season.

Similarities to the early 2000s Patriots:

Ended long title droughts:

-Prior to the 2014-15 season, the Warriors had not won an NBA Finals since 1974-75 (prior to 1976 NBA-ABA merger).

-Prior to the 2001 season, the Patriots had never won a Super Bowl or NFL championship.

Failed to win championship after greatest regular season in history:

-Warriors: 73-9 in 2015-16, lost NBA Finals to Cavaliers after leading the series 3-1.

-Patriots: 16-0 in 2007, lost Super Bowl XLII to the Giants.