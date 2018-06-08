Do the Saints have the best home field advantage in the NFL?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Who has the biggest home field advantage in the NFL?

2. Last night, Washington RB Derrius Guice was at the Capital One Arena to watch (and celebrate) the Capitals winning the 2018 Stanley Cup.

This is D.C.'s first major sports championship since 1992 when Washington won Super Bowl XXVI.

3. Earlier this week, Baker Mayfield said he hadn't seen anyone like Josh Gordon before. Some might have wondered what he was talking about until they saw the picture below.

4. Rams RB Todd Gurley had an All-Pro 2017 season, but the 23-year-old isn't reveling in what he accomplished last year.

Find out more about Gurley's mindset for next season in his interview with Rams.com.

