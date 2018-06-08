Do the Saints have the best home field advantage in the NFL?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Who has the biggest home field advantage in the NFL?

"It is very, very, very difficult to even think in that stadium."



Do the @Saints have the best home field advantage?



ï¿½ï¿½: @PSchrags // GMFB pic.twitter.com/e2Vr5LSSb9 â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 8, 2018

2. Last night, Washington RB Derrius Guice was at the Capital One Arena to watch (and celebrate) the Capitals winning the 2018 Stanley Cup.

This is D.C.'s first major sports championship since 1992 when Washington won Super Bowl XXVI.

3. Earlier this week, Baker Mayfield said he hadn't seen anyone like Josh Gordon before. Some might have wondered what he was talking about until they saw the picture below.

This is part of what Baker Mayfield was referring to when he said he has ânever seen anything likeâ Josh Gordon: pic.twitter.com/5AWF7Yhe5h â Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2018

4. Rams RB Todd Gurley had an All-Pro 2017 season, but the 23-year-old isn't reveling in what he accomplished last year.

Find out more about Gurley's mindset for next season in his interview with Rams.com.