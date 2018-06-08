18 for '18: College football's fastest players

School: Miami



We've not seen Lingard, a true freshman, on the field yet, but with his speed, it's just a matter of time before he jets past defenders. A five-star recruit from Orange City, Fla., Lingard enrolled at UM for the spring semester and wasted no time establishing himself as the fastest man on the roster. He was clocked at 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash in team testing, then joined the UM track squad after spring football practice and was installed as the anchor leg on the Hurricanes' 4x100 relay team for the National Relay Championships. In high school, he was a Florida state champion in the 110-meter hurdles event with a personal best time of 13.94 seconds.