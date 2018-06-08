David Johnson dealing with undisclosed injury at OTAs

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is dealing with an undisclosed issue.

Veteran beat reporter Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic noted Johnson missed practice time this week with an injury. The running back watched voluntary organized team activities Thursday.

Coach Steve Wilks was evasive when asked about his workhorse running back.

"It's the offseason, and I'm not going to really indulge in injuries or things like that," Wilks said. "We're going to talk about the guys that are out there."

Teams aren't required to give injury updates during offseason workouts. As Somers notes, however, Wilks' response to questions about Johnson was different than how he's handled queries regarding other injured players since becoming the head coach.

Johnson missed all but one game in 2017 because of a wrist injury. He was cleared for offseason workouts in April. Last we heard in mid-May, Johnson was gearing up to chase a 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving season.

The apparent hushed nature of Johnson's injury makes the situation all the more curious.

The Cardinals wrap up their pre-training camp work next week with mandatory minicamp. Johnson's status will surely come up again at that point.