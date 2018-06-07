ATN Podcast: Edelman's suspension, NFL marriages

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- gather here today to celebrate the engagement of The Mailman & The Paramore. The heroes react to the news of Julian Edelman's suspension (8:30), drama with the Eagles at The White House (13:00), Carson Wentz cleared (19:30), Ryan Shazier says his dream is to return to the NFL (24:00) and Terrell Owens' decision not to attend the HOF induction ceremony (28:00). The heroes are then joined by The Paramore herself, Lakisha, to discuss the happy couple's eventual nuptials, along with their thoughts on some NFL marriages - and whether they're made to last (32:00).

