Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks celebrate their 300th Move the Sticks episode by going down memory lane and speaking with two all-time great general managers in Howie Roseman of the Eagles and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf (30:15). The guys also list off their top 5 offenses and defenses in the NFL (12:11) before they dive into your questions in another edition of #MTSMailbag (20:27).

Listen to the podcast below: