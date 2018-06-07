Dave Dameshek Football Program  

 

 

DDFP: Best football movies; reviewing 2018 summer flicks

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Bald Bryan of The Adam Carolla Show to talk all things movies! The fellas start things off by listing their favorite football movies of all-time (5:30) and then discuss things that happen in movies but don't ever occur in real life (13:50). Next, Shek asks Bald Bryan to weigh in with any memorable party scenes from movies to add to the DDFP's best movie parties bracket (23:55). Also, Shek and Bald Bryan review "Solo", then re-rank the best "Star Wars" films (29:15). Finally, Bald Bryan gives us a brand new list of actor redundancies in movies (41:20).

LISTEN to the podcast below:



SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music
Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0