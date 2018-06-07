DDFP: Best football movies; reviewing 2018 summer flicks

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Bald Bryan of The Adam Carolla Show to talk all things movies! The fellas start things off by listing their favorite football movies of all-time (5:30) and then discuss things that happen in movies but don't ever occur in real life (13:50). Next, Shek asks Bald Bryan to weigh in with any memorable party scenes from movies to add to the DDFP's best movie parties bracket (23:55). Also, Shek and Bald Bryan review "Solo", then re-rank the best "Star Wars" films (29:15). Finally, Bald Bryan gives us a brand new list of actor redundancies in movies (41:20).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: