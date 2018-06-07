If the Warriors are the Pats, who's Tom Brady?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 7, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. After losing Game 3 in heartbreaking fashion, LeBron James said the Warriors' dominance reminds him of the Pats.

"It's almost like playing the Patriots: you just can't have mistakes, they're not going to beat themselves." - LeBron James on Warriors #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/xn0Z4TgIYb â NBA TV (@NBATV) June 7, 2018

The Warriors are one game away from winning their third title in four years. The Patriots have won two Super Bowls in the last four seasons, and five total since 2001. That being said, it's clear that Tom Brady is the MVP of the Pats -- who's the real MVP of the Warriors?

After stellar performances in Game 1 and 2, Steph Curry had an atrocious Game 3 shooting 3-16 from the field. Kevin Durant put the team on his back in Game 3, scoring a playoff career-high 43 points including a devastating dagger. So, if the Warriors are the Pats of the NBA, who's Tom Brady?

2. Speaking of the Finals, the Cavs could use a spot-up shooter like HOF QB Kurt Warner.

3. Oakland native MC Hammer joined Chucky and the crew at OTAs on Wednesday.

ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@mchammer crashed practice on Wednesday and brought the party with him. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/pAcDW6mFeJ â OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) June 6, 2018

4. Alex Smith will soon join other DMV sports legends by starring in an Eastern Motors commercial.

Mumbo sauce and go-go music werenât exactly household staples in Kansas City and San Francisco, but Alex Smith now at least has been through an Eastern Motors shoot https://t.co/8lPdlvFQsf â Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 6, 2018

If you're unfamiliar with one of the best local commercial franchises of all time, feast your eyes on the amazing clip below.