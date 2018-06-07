Miami Dolphins cancel final day of minicamp practice

The Miami Dolphins are giving their players a break from mandatory minicamp.

The team announced Thursday it canceled the final day of minicamp practice along with media availability.

Miami spent two days on the field this week preparing for coach Adam Gase's third season. It's not unusual for clubs to wipe out the final day of mandatory minicamp, with many squads electing to use that time for team bonding and chemistry building.

The Dolphins wrap up pre-training camp work next week with their final days of voluntary organized team activities, June 11-14.