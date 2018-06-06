Bears used J.R. Smith clock gaffe as teaching tool

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky loves the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And his adoration for the NBA team isn't surprising when considering Trubisky grew up in Mentor, Ohio, so he has kept close tabs on the Cavs as they face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"I have to watch the game with at least amount of people as possible," Trubisky told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and Stacey Dales on Wednesday Bears' minicamp. "By myself or with my roommate or in the dark just locked up."

Given his affinity for the Cavaliers, the quarterback felt pain over how regulation ended in Game 1 after J.R. Smith rebounded a missed free-throw attempt, but lost track of time while dribbling as final seconds of the fourth quarter ticked off the clock. The Warrior went on to defeat the Cavaliers in overtime, 124-114.

Trubisky admits he was calling timeout for Smith while watching the action unfold. But he also revealed the Bears used the Cavaliers' blunder as a teaching moment for situational awareness.

"We actually watched that the next day as a team and tried to learn from the situation," Trubisky said. "I was having a hard time watching it twice again, but it just goes to show you everyone gets caught up in the moment even if it's the biggest of lights. But you always have to know the situation, so take advantage of it."

Meanwhile, the NBA Finals resumes Wednesday night and the Cavaliers look to get on track at home.

Trubisky said he is excited to watch the matchup, but he wouldn't mind an opportunity to play shooting guard in a supporting role to LeBron James.

"I think I should be coming off the bench to help the Cavs," Trubisky said. "It's like I'm a part of the team, I'm one of those guys, it's like that crazy.

"I'm not crashing the boards, I'm just shooting threes. I'm spreading the floor for LeBron, so I'm just going to knock down shots for him if he needs."

The Warriors hold a 2-0 edge over the Cavaliers, who have mostly depended on James as a one-man wrecking crew.

There is no doubting James needs help, so perhaps Trubisky could be that player to help the Cavaliers make the NBA Finals interesting.