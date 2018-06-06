Joe Thomas predicts 8+ wins for Browns in 2018

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. After going 0-16 in 2017, Joe Thomas says the Browns will be a .500 (or better) team next season.
"They made some great moves, and I think they'll win 8 games or more this year," the 10-time Pro Bowler told Dawg Pound Daily.
2. Baker Mayfield is in awe of Browns WR Josh Gordon.
3. The 49ers wore No. 87 jerseys in honor of Dwight Clark at OTAs on Tuesday.
Clark won two Super Bowls with the Niners and spent the entirety of his nine-year NFL career in San Francisco.
4. Steelers LB Ryan Shazier gave updates on his recovery and explained his goal of returning to the NFL in a press conference on Wednesday.
