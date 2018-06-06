Pederson, Eagles moving on from canceled WH visit

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says the team has shifted its focus back to football following the cancellation of their Super Bowl victory celebration at the White House.

"I was looking forward to going down [to Washington D.C.], obviously," Pederson told reporters Wednesday. "We did something last season that was very special. It's a milestone here in the City of Philadelphia, our organization, and I was looking forward to going down and being recognized as world champions. It is what it is.

"We're here today. Got an OTA practice and focused on these next couple of days. Getting through next week and on to training camp. So, that's where we're at."

Pederson repeatedly dismissed questions related to the canceled visit, reiterating the team was focused on finishing its final two days of organized team activities ahead of next week's minicamp. Pederson added he wasn't bothered that he was answering questions related to the event instead of team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

"No. No, we're united," Pederson said. "We're a team. Been that way since I've been here."

The Super Bowl LII celebration was originally scheduled for Tuesday until the White House canceled the event Monday. In a statement released by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House said it made the move after learning only a "tiny" number of Eagles players planned to attend the celebration.

The Eagles tried last week to reschedule it, per Sanders, but the dates offered by the team conflicted with President Trump's schedule.