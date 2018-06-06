Brandon Bryant, Sam Beal to apply for NFL supplemental draft

Former Mississippi State S Brandon Bryant and former Western Michigan CB Sam Beal are expected to apply for eligibility to enter the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bryant was selected last year to NFL.com's list of college football's fastest players and most freakish athletes. He's been timed as fast as a 4.24 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and can deadlift 600 pounds. At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Bryant made 32 tackles last year for the Bulldogs, including a season-high 11 at Auburn. He was withheld from MSU's spring practices for academic reasons, and announced he was leaving the school in April.

Beal (6-1, 185) broke up a team-high 10 passes for WMU last year, and made two interceptions. One of those interceptions came against New York Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold in a season-opening loss to USC. Beal was a second-team All-MAC selection.

Although it is typically held in July, a date for this year's supplemental draft hasn't yet been set.

Former Virginia Tech CB Adonis Alexander also intends to enter the supplemental draft.

NFL supplemental drafts often pass without any players being chosen, but Alexander, Bryant and Beal figure to be attractive options for NFL clubs with needs in the secondary. Clubs that select a player in the supplemental draft forfeit a draft pick in the corresponding round in the following year's regular draft. The last player taken in a supplemental draft was Clemson OT Isaiah Battle in 2015, a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams.

