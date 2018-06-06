Jets sign safety J.J. Wilcox after Rontez Miles injury

With safety Rontez Miles recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, the New York Jets wasted little time to bolster depth.

The Jets signed safety J.J. Wilcox to a contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot, 202-pound Wilcox spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys before spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He has appeared in 70 games with 39 starts (38 with Dallas).

Second-year pros Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye project as the Jets' starting safeties. Wilcox will provide veteran depth alongside Terrence Brooks on the team's backend of coverage.