Rontez Miles (meniscus) out 3-4 months for N.Y. Jets

  • By Marc Sessler
The New York Jets are down a safety.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Rontez Miles underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus. According to a source, the procedure is expected to shelve the veteran backstop for three to four months.

Rapoport was told Miles remains a candidate for IR recall.

It's a blow to New York's depth, where the sixth-year defensive back was a top reserve behind a pair of stellar second-year safeties in Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

Doug Middleton and Terrence Brooks remain on the roster, but the Jets are a candidate to hunt for help.

