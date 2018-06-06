Injuries: Rontez Miles out 3-4 months for Jets

The New York Jets are down a safety.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Rontez Miles underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus. According to a source, the procedure is expected to shelve the veteran backstop for three to four months.

Rapoport was told Miles remains a candidate for IR recall.

It's a blow to New York's depth, where the sixth-year defensive back was a top reserve behind a pair of stellar second-year safeties in Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

Doug Middleton and Terrence Brooks remain on the roster, but the Jets are a candidate to hunt for help.

Here's other injuries we are tracking on Wednesday:

1. The Detroit Lions fear that fullback Nick Bawden suffered a torn ACL during a special teams drill, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

2. Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive end Hercules Mata'afa suffered a torn ACL in organized team activities Wednesday, per Pelissero.