Chuck Pagano: 'I'd love to have another opportunity'

Chuck Pagano admitted this week that Andrew Luck's presence in Indy "got me more years than I probably deserved."

The former Colts coach knows it ended poorly with the team, but he's determined to earn a second chance in the NFL.

"I mean, I'm young. I'm 57 years old. So, I figure I've got a couple years left in me. I've got some unfinished business," Pagano said Wednesday on Good Morning Football. "So, I'd love to have another opportunity, I don't care what it is. I just love being around the guys, being on the grass and competing."

Another gig -- unlikely for any jettisoned head coach -- will depend how potential employers view his résumé.

Is Pagano the guy who helped guide the Colts to three straight 11-win seasons, or part of the reason the team managed a 20-28 mark over his final three seasons in Indy?

If Luck bought Pagano more time, the quarterback's absence in 2017 was a front-and-center reason for the Colts tumbling toward a 4-12 record. Luck's absence, though, doesn't explain why Pagano failed to flip the switch on Indy's defense.

These are the type of questions he'll face if Pagano plans to chase another lead role.