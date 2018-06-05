News  

 

 

Colts DE Chris McCain charged with battery after alleged incident

  • By NFL.com
Colts defensive end Chris McCain has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery stemming from an incident in January, according to court documents provided to NFL.com by the L.A. District Attorney's Office.

McCain allegedly spit and grabbed the victim's neck during an incident on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles, according to the complaint.

McCain,26, denied any wrongdoing via his verified Twitter account:

McCain's arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 13.

The Colts signed McCain back in May and waived tight end Randall Telfer. McCain had five sacks last season with the Chargers.

