Carson Wentz Launches Charitable Food Truck in Philadelphia

Carson Wentz is likely a better person than he is a quarterback -- and that's saying something.

The breakout Eagles' passer and his AO1 Foundation have already pledged some serious resources to help build a Haitian sports complex. Now, he's turning his attention to the needy and hungry in his own home city.

Wentz's latest charity idea: A food truck called 'Thy Kingdom Crumb' that'll distribute free meals all around Philadelphia.

In case you missed it, AO1 has a new initiative in the Philly area! Can't wait to get @tkctruck on the road in a few months. #AO1LeaveYourMark #tkctruck pic.twitter.com/wMHKokjw0N â AO1 Foundation (@AO1Foundation) June 3, 2018

In partnership with the @ao1foundation & The Connect Church, @tkctruck will hit the streets in August. Our goal is to give away free food & show the love of God to everyone & anyone in the Greater Philly area. We can't wait to engage w/ our local communities & make a difference. pic.twitter.com/bPRg4nuhRx â Thy Kingdom Crumb (@tkctruck) June 4, 2018

Wentz's truck can't hit the city streets soon enough. According to Generocity.org, one in five Philadelphians suffer from food insecurity. Over 325,000 city residents are experiencing the conditions Wentz's truck hopes to reverse.

So far, the truck is scheduled to appear in the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot for preseason and regular-season Eagles games.

Given the charity-minded quarterback in charge, plans for the food truck -- and for bettering needy communities overall -- will only continue to grow.