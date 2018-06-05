DDFP 674: Best NFL dynasty & best music memories!

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith and Cole Wright who quickly has to defend his Smashing Pumpkins t-shirt which leads to an in depth music discussion about some of their best music memories (3:40). The group then makes fun of an Eddie Spaghetti tweet about National Donut Day, which then becomes a debate about which kind of donut is best (21:07)? The guys finally get to football as Shek wants to expand on his 'best dynasty' question and asks which is the best NFL dynasty (27:40)? Next, we welcome in new intern Cameron with a DDFP quiz (51:05). Finally, the show wraps up debating Dak Prescott's comments about if you actually need a true #1 wide receiver in the NFL (55:45) to succeed?

