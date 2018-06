Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks build the stingiest defense possible up the middle from the best in the NFL (10:21). The guys then break down what they saw over the weekend from college football's top quarterbacks at the Elite 11 Finals (19:24). DJ then sits down with FOX's Bruce Feldman, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Alabama signal-caller Jalen Hurts (39:29).

