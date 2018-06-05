Former Steelers OT Mike Adams wants to return to NFL as a TE

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Former Steeler Mike Adams wants to return to NFL as a TE. Adams, who previously played offensive tackle, dropped 68 pounds and looks like a completely different person.

Former #Steelers 2nd round pick Offensive Tackle Mike Adams says he lost 68 pounds from his 6-7, 323 pound frame and wants to return to the NFL as a TE after sitting out last year.



He's 28-years old.



2. Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, raised $220,00 at their "Night to Pass it On" event.

3. If you're interested in starring in Ray Lewis' indie movie, here's your chance...

Ray Lewis is holding an open casting call for extras in an independent movie called "Potential."

4. Happy birthday, Jets QB Sam Darnold and Pats owner Robert Kraft!

Darnold is celebrating his 21st birthday by participating in OTAs.

Mr. Kraft is likely celebrating his 76th birthday by checking out the jewelry his team has racked up over the years and splurging on kicks.