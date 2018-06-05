Former Steelers OT Mike Adams wants to return to NFL as a TE

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Former Steeler Mike Adams wants to return to NFL as a TE. Adams, who previously played offensive tackle, dropped 68 pounds and looks like a completely different person.
Former #Steelers 2nd round pick Offensive Tackle Mike Adams says he lost 68 pounds from his 6-7, 323 pound frame and wants to return to the NFL as a TE after sitting out last year.â Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 2, 2018
He's 28-years old.
Here's how he looks now. pic.twitter.com/oQFVGxbagl
2. Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, raised $220,00 at their "Night to Pass it On" event.
What a night for the @ajdfoundation! We raised $220,000 that will go towards our âPass It Onâ fund. This fund provides financial assistance to families where insurance doesnât cover payments of medical expenses! Since we started this fund, the #ajdfoundation has given over $550,000 in grants and helped over 225 families. We couldnât do this without the support and donations of so many people. We just want to say thank you! I am blessed with an amazing wife that has such a strong passion for helping, loving on, and caring for people and showing everybody why we do what we do! Ephesians 2:10
3. If you're interested in starring in Ray Lewis' indie movie, here's your chance...
Ray Lewis is holding an open casting call for extras in an independent movie called "Potential." https://t.co/2rBWis972Dâ WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) June 2, 2018
4. Happy birthday, Jets QB Sam Darnold and Pats owner Robert Kraft!
Happy 21st, Sam Darnold! pic.twitter.com/LK7bz4TMOaâ New York Jets (@nyjets) June 5, 2018
Darnold is celebrating his 21st birthday by participating in OTAs.
Happy birthday, RKK! pic.twitter.com/OJifm8uM83â New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 5, 2018
Mr. Kraft is likely celebrating his 76th birthday by checking out the jewelry his team has racked up over the years and splurging on kicks.