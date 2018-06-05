Terrelle Pryor underwent minor procedure on foot

Terrelle Pryor was seen at New York Jets OTAs in a walking boot but is expected to be back in action next month.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Pryor recently had a minor cleanup procedure on his foot, according to sources, but is expected to be ready for training camp, which opens in mid-July.

Pryor was spotted at OTAs with his right foot in a walking boot. The veteran receiver ended his 2017 campaign on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old receiver signed a prove-it deal with the Jets after a disappointing one-year stint with the Washington Redskins -- nine games, 20 receptions, 240 yards, one TD.

Pryor needs a healthy camp to make a growing Jets roster and earn playing time in a corps led by Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson.