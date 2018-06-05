Giants GM Dave Gettleman diagnosed with lymphoma

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced Tuesday he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Gettleman, 67, revealed the lymphoma was discovered during a medical checkup.

"Recently, I underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma," Gettleman said a statement. "Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future."

Of significance from the statement surrounds the optimism from medical personnel and Gettleman.

"The doctor's outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I," Gettleman said.

The general manager said he will continue to work as allowed during the treatment process, adding the communications lines will remain open with key members of the Giants staff, including assistant general manager Kevin Abrams and head coach Pat Shurmur, during any absence.

Gettleman joined the Giants last December after four seasons as general manager with the Carolina Panthers. He previously spent 15 years (1998-2012) with the Giants holding various front office positions, including senior pro personnel analyst before leaving for Carolina.

During Gettleman's first draft as the Giants' general manager in late April, he made an impact with the selections of running back Saquon Barkley and guard Will Hernandez, among others.

Gettleman's full statement reads as follows:

"Recently, I underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma. Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future.

"The doctor's outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.

"I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow, and as they know, when I am not in the office, I will be in constant communication with [coach] Pat [Shurmur], [assistant GM] Kevin [Abrams] and the rest of our staff.

"I am thankful to John Mara and Steve Tisch and our organization for their support and encouragement, and to Ronnie Barnes for his guidance and assistance. And, of course, to my wife Joanne and our children for their love and support.

"And I want to thank you in advance for respecting my privacy and that of my family as we work our way through this. I look forward to being back at full strength and devoting all my energy to helping make this 2018 New York Giants team the best it can be."