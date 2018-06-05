Belichick: Relationship with Tom Brady always good

The Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Watch is officially over when it comes to the offseason workout program.

After being absent from the New England Patriots' voluntary organized team activities, Brady and Gronkowski reported Tuesday morning for the start of the team's mandatory three-day minicamp, as expected.

"It's good to have all players here," coach Bill Belichick told reporters.

Brady and Gronkowski missed OTAs as reports on their current contracts swirled during the offseason.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in April that Brady is seeking a new deal ahead of the 2018 regular season.

Brady has two years remaining on his current deal, which pays a base salary of $14 million in 2018, but the contract situation apparently isn't cause for alarm in New England.

"I've always had a good relationship with Tom," Belichick said Tuesday, via Rapoport.

Gronkowski also has two years remaining on his current deal and will earn a base salary of $8 million in 2018. NFL Network's James Palmer previously reported the two sides are currently working on a contract restructure.