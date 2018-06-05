Report: 49ers signing ex-Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth.

The Niners are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox to a one-year deal, ESPN reported.

Wilcox spent one year in Pittsburgh after he was traded to the Steelers from Tampa Bay before last season. The veteran appeared in 12 games, playing sparingly. Wilcox compiled just 12 tackles with one pass defensed and one INT in 2017.

The 27-year-old spent his first four seasons in Dallas, starting 38 games for the Cowboys.

In San Francisco, Wilcox will provide veteran depth as the Niners tinker with moving Jimmie Ward to corner. Wilcox could also provide solid special teams play.