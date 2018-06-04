Watch Hard Knocks on Game Pass this Thursday

The Cleveland Browns will be the focus for the 13th season of "Hard Knocks", that offers football fans a warts-and-all view of training camp life prior to the start of the new season. UK fans can watch the new season on Sky Sports (From August 10) and on the League's on demand streaming service NFL Game Pass (from August 9).

Cameras will track every Browns movement ahead of their season opener. Among the potential storylines for this iteration of the series are Hue Jackson's third season as head coach, John Dorsey's first full go-around as general manager, the personalities of coordinators Todd Haley and Gregg Williams and of course the quarterback "battle" between Tyrod Taylor and first overall pick Baker Mayfield.

This will be the second documentary series which NFL fans in the UK can watch this offseason with the Dallas Cowboys having already featured on the second series of Amazon Prime's 'All or Nothing' show.