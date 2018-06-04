ATN Podcast: Players due for a renaissance

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler assembles to give you all the latest news around the NFL including Mychal Kendricks signing with the Browns (08:23), Clay Matthews needing surgery (14:15) and Patrick Mahomes turning down endorsements until he earns them (18:20). The heroes round out the show with a segment called "Who is Ready for a RENAISSANCE?" (29:09).

