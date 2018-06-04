Terrell Owens eyes comeback with the 49ers

Thanks. I know Jimmy G is gonna need a big play receiver this year at some point. Let's make it happen. #StayReady #VetMin https://t.co/cuHToOZOfEâ Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 2, 2018
This appeal came over the weekend after 49ers GM John Lynch congratulated Owens for bringing awareness to the Alzheimer's disease.
Pro-football Hall of Famer @terrellowens goes purple to raise Alzheimer's awareness. RT and join him in supporting the fight to #EndAlzheimers! https://t.co/aRAWrvn3wO pic.twitter.com/dB3ddoWAGVâ Alzheimer's Assoc. (@alzassociation) May 31, 2018
Great job TO! https://t.co/r2F4N34ekLâ John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) June 2, 2018
The 2018 Hall of Fame inductee spent eight of his 15 NFL seasons in San Francisco. T.O. made the most memorable catch of his career in the Niners' 1998 NFC Wild Card game vs. the Green Bay Packers.
"Owens! Owens! Owens!"â NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2018
On this day, 19 years ago, Steve Young and @terrellowens gave us The Catch II, sealing a @49ers Wild Card win! pic.twitter.com/I2EgKRKNIY
Can Owens, who's been out of the league since 2010, make an impact with Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers? The six-time Pro Bowler thinks so.
Sign him up John. He will fill the seats and move the chains!â Chase Graves (@TheChaseG) June 2, 2018
I couldn't agree more. #nothingtolose https://t.co/L7tKy8ja5Gâ Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 3, 2018