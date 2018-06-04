Terrell Owens eyes comeback with the 49ers

Terrell Owens has made it quite clear how he's still very very interested in a making an NFL comeback. In his latest public plea, the 44-year-old said he'd like to return to the team that drafted him way back in 1996.

Thanks. I know Jimmy G is gonna need a big play receiver this year at some point. Let's make it happen. #StayReady #VetMin https://t.co/cuHToOZOfE â Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 2, 2018

This appeal came over the weekend after 49ers GM John Lynch congratulated Owens for bringing awareness to the Alzheimer's disease.

Pro-football Hall of Famer @terrellowens goes purple to raise Alzheimer's awareness. RT and join him in supporting the fight to #EndAlzheimers! https://t.co/aRAWrvn3wO pic.twitter.com/dB3ddoWAGV â Alzheimer's Assoc. (@alzassociation) May 31, 2018

The 2018 Hall of Fame inductee spent eight of his 15 NFL seasons in San Francisco. T.O. made the most memorable catch of his career in the Niners' 1998 NFC Wild Card game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

"Owens! Owens! Owens!"



On this day, 19 years ago, Steve Young and @terrellowens gave us The Catch II, sealing a @49ers Wild Card win! pic.twitter.com/I2EgKRKNIY â NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2018

Can Owens, who's been out of the league since 2010, make an impact with Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers? The six-time Pro Bowler thinks so.