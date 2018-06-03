2018 London Games Ticketing FAQs

2018 London Game - Ticketing FAQs

Season tickets

No. Wembley Season tickets are now off sale. 2018 Wembley season ticket holders will enjoy the following benefits:

A saving of 10 per cent over the cost of individual game tickets

Pay only one booking fee per Wembley season ticket package

Access to a priority presale window for a limited number of tickets to Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur . Please note: you will only have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the equivalent number of Wembley Season tickets purchased - up to 4 per account holder Subject to availability.

. Please note: you will only have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the equivalent number of Wembley Season tickets purchased - up to 4 per account holder Subject to availability. Be at the head of the queue to renew your Wembley season tickets in 2019

Have the option to purchase via direct debit and spread the cost across three monthly payments

Single Game tickets

Can I still purchase individual Wembley game tickets?

Tickets are now sold out for both Wembley Games but limited hospitality tickets remain on sale for the Titans/Chargers game and can be purchsed via ticketmaster.co.uk/NFL (but hospitality tickets for the Eagles/Jaguars game are sold out).

We do not advise that you purchase tickets from any unofficial sources as we cannot guarantee the legitimacy of these tickets. This could result in you being unable to enter the stadium on game day.

Is there a ticket limit?

Yes, a ticket limit of 8 per person applies to all ticket purchases at Wembley Stadium.

Is there a child price?

Child tickets (16 and under) are available. Please see ticket information page for prices.

Babies in arms



If you have a child 18 months and under that you wish to bring to the game, they will be able to attend free of charge however you must collect a ticket for your child from the ticket office on the day of the game. You must purchase a ticket for any child over the age of 18 months (on the day of the game).

How can I purchase accessible seating tickets:

Wheelchair spaces and personal assistant seats are distributed across all levels of the stadium. For Accessible seating, please call Wembley Stadium on 0800 093 0824.

How can I purchase individual Tottenham Hotspur stadium game tickets and when do they go on sale?

We know that many of you are waiting for us to announce the onsale dates for Seattle Seahawks vs Oakland Raiders at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Due to the stadium being under construction, we do not yet have a full, finalised seating plan for NFL games. For example, US broadcasters of NFL games require considerably more camera positions than for a soccer game (minimum of 27) and they need the opportunity to survey the stadium. To ensure that we deliver the best possible fan experience â and to avoid selling seats that we later discover will have an obstructed view - we cannot go on sale until this seating plan has been finalised. We expect to begin hospitality ticket sales in June, with all other tickets likely to follow in early August.

We currently anticipate that at least 90 per cent of Wembley season ticket holders will be able to purchase the same number of tickets at Tottenham as at Wembley (up to a maximum of four per account holder).

If you did not purchase Wembley season tickets, any remaining Tottenham Hotspur stadium tickets will be available from August.

When will I receive my game tickets?

Season and single game tickets for Wembley are expected to be dispatched in August 2018. You should receive your tickets no later than 2 weeks prior to the event. If you have not received your tickets in this time, please visit https://help.ticketmaster.co.uk/. Tottenham Hotspur stadium tickets will be dispatched no later than 2 weeks prior to the event.

Hospitality

How can I purchase Wembley hospitality packages?

Limited hospitality tickets remain on sale for the Titans/Chargers game and can be purchsed via ticketmaster.co.uk/NFL, but hospitality tickets for the Eagles/Jaguars game are sold out.

Find out more about our Hospitality offering here.

How can I purchase Tottenham Hotspur stadium hospitality packages?

We expect to begin hospitality ticket sales in June, with all other tickets likely to follow in early August.

Travel Packages



Are there ticket and travel packages available?

Thomas Cook and On Location are the only official travel partners of NFLUK. To find out more about the packages available please visit

Thomas Cook - Hotel and ticket packages remain on sale for the Titans/Chargers game but packages for the Eagles/Jaguars game are sold out

NFL On Location

Clear Bag Policy

To help provide a safer environment for our fans, NFL will be implementing a strict bag policy for all 2018 NFL London Games which will be 100% enforced.

All spectators and staff are prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it adheres to the NFL regulations as outlined here in the Approved Bags, Non-Approved Bags and Prohibited Items sections. Entry of any non-compliant bag will be refused.

All items and bags carried by spectators and staff will be carefully inspected upon entry to the stadium, which may include a personal wanding/pat down.

Visit the NFL Clear Bag Policy for more information

Tottenham Hotspur

Why is Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders being played at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which has a smaller capacity than Wembley?

There are a number of considerations which determine where a game gets played. This includes complexities of the NFL Schedule as well as when the teams want to play and input from our US Broadcasters.

Is there any concern that Tottenham's stadium won't be ready in time?

Tottenham Hotspur intend to start playing games at the new stadium in the 2018/19 season this summer and construction works are on schedule.

Where will the Seahawk v Raiders game be played if Tottenham Stadium is not ready?

At this stage construction works are on schedule. However, we are also working on alternative stadiums solutions should we be in a situation where the stadium is not complete in time.

Why is only one NFL game taking place at Tottenham's new stadium this year when the agreement is for a minimum of two per season?

We are following our usual pattern of playing one game in the first season at a new venue, similar as we did at both Wembley and Twickenham in the past. This enables us to gain important learnings that can enhance the fan experience and environment for future NFL games in years to come. As a result, we will play an additional game at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium in a future season, over and above the planned minimum two games per year in order to make up for the shortfall in this calendar year.

Why is the ticket sale process at Tottenham's new stadium delayed when the sales process (i.e. Season tickets) for the two games at Wembley started in January?

Unlike Wembley, this is a new stadium that is still under construction. We are therefore only able to commence the ticket sales process for this game once the stadium's seating plan has been finalised.

Why are Wembley season ticket holders not guaranteed tickets to Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur?

There is a substantial difference in capacity in the two stadia in which we will be operating in 2018, with 84,500 available seats for NFL games at Wembley and a maximum of 60,500 at Tottenham. Our ticketing policy has been created to accommodate the differences in each venue - e.g. to safeguard against a scenario where the total number of Wembley season ticket sales exceeds the capacity of Tottenhamâs stadium.

While our aim to try and satisfy as many season ticket holders as possible the opportunity to purchase tickets to Seahawks v Raiders as Tottenham Hotspur, legally we cannot guarantee any tickets at this time.

If I became a season ticket holder in 2018 will I get access to the Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders Presale?

Yes, all new season ticket holders will also have access to the priority presale window for a number of tickets to Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur. Please note: these tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis and you will have access to the equivalent number of tickets as you have purchased at Wembley - up to a maximum of four.

Will there be an allocation of tickets available to Tottenham Hotspur Season Ticket holders to purchase for NFL games at Spurs' stadium?

Our priority is to satisfy as many NFL Season ticket holders as well as participating teams as possible before working through other allocations.