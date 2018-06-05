Which QB already revealed on 'Top 100 Players of 2018' would you want most?

Monday night's episode of NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2018" revealed Nos. 31 to 40, with Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff landing at Nos. 31 and 38, respectively, bringing the total number of quarterbacks ranked so far to eight.

Eight more quarterbacks are still yet to be revealed on the series, which airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET. But scanning the bunch that we know of to this point -- Stafford and Goff joined Deshaun Watson (No. 50), Case Keenum (51), Philip Rivers (56), Derek Carr (60), Jimmy Garoppolo (90) and Kirk Cousins (94) -- who do you want under center for your team right now?



Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew

It's all about experience in this league, so Philip Rivers it is! This group has a ton of talent, but I'm sticking with the player who has the most experience -- Philip Rivers. The Chargers quarterback has started 192 regular-season games in his career, 67 more than the next guy in this group, Matthew Stafford (125). Rivers has seen it all in his 14 seasons, so I gotta roll with the veteran.



Adam Rank

Adam Rank

Houston's young QB is the most electric player of this group Wow. This is a pretty impressive list. Doesn't seem like there is a wrong answer. Well, other than



The quarterback I would take right now is



Case Keenum. Seriously, that dude is No. 51 in the Top 100 list? He had a great year with Minnesota and I believe the Broncos can make the playoffs with Keenum under center. But are you kidding me? The quarterback I would take right now is Deshaun Watson. And maybe I'm being swayed by an extremely small sample size (unlike the excessive sample size fueling the Jimmy G backers). But the dude was absolutely electric in those early games with the Texans. I felt Houston was a legitimate Super Bowl contender for, like, the first time ever. They had those great defenses over the year, but Watson made them a true team. I don't expect him to take a step back at all. Instead, I expect him to continue to flourish in the coming years, and he's the guy I would want to lead my squad.