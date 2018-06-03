Register your school to play Flag Football

The NFL Flag programme will be rolling out nationally across the UK and Ireland this year with the support of our Presenting Sponsor Subway®.

This exciting new sponsorship allows the NFL Flag programme to create more partnerships with universities, who have established American football teams, to train-up the players to become NFL Ambassadors. This allows them to deliver an inspiring 12 week flag curriculum programme into schools for children aged 9-12.

The aim is to help develop the character of the children by focusing on the NFL core values of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility; improve their nutritional knowledge; the importance of getting active; as well as helping them learn how to play NFL Flag. Each 12 week programme ends with a regional tournament involving all participating schools in the locality of the university.

NFL Flag presented by the Subway® brand will be rolling out in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol during the academic year 2017/18, with plans to expand further, including Ireland, in 2018/19.

We are also supporting schools to start the NFL Flag programme independently (without our coaches coming to the school). The free of charge support package includes:

Providing training to staff to enable confident coaching of the skills needed to play NFL Flag

A flag starter pack including 17 balls, 40 flag belts, and NFL Flag jerseys for the class to practice in

The 12 week NFL Flag presented by Subway curriculum

Support with facilitating local fixtures

If you are a teacher or a member of school staff who would like to bring NFL Flag into your school; please follow the link below to complete the registration form and someone from the NFL UK team will be in touch.

Send us your schools information to - UK.Flag@nfl.com including the following and we will contact you: