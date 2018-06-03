News  

 

 

Register your school to play Flag Football

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

The NFL Flag programme will be rolling out nationally across the UK and Ireland this year with the support of our Presenting Sponsor Subway®.

This exciting new sponsorship allows the NFL Flag programme to create more partnerships with universities, who have established American football teams, to train-up the players to become NFL Ambassadors. This allows them to deliver an inspiring 12 week flag curriculum programme into schools for children aged 9-12.

The aim is to help develop the character of the children by focusing on the NFL core values of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility; improve their nutritional knowledge; the importance of getting active; as well as helping them learn how to play NFL Flag. Each 12 week programme ends with a regional tournament involving all participating schools in the locality of the university.

NFL Flag presented by the Subway® brand will be rolling out in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol during the academic year 2017/18, with plans to expand further, including Ireland, in 2018/19. 

We are also supporting schools to start the NFL Flag programme independently (without our coaches coming to the school). The free of charge support package includes:

  • Providing training to staff to enable confident coaching of the skills needed to play NFL Flag
  • A flag starter pack including 17 balls, 40 flag belts, and NFL Flag jerseys for the class to practice in
  • The 12 week NFL Flag presented by Subway curriculum
  • Support with facilitating local fixtures

If you are a teacher or a member of school staff who would like to bring NFL Flag into your school; please follow the link below to complete the registration form and someone from the NFL UK team will be in touch.

Send us your schools information to - UK.Flag@nfl.com including the following and we will contact you:

  • School name
  • School contact email
  • School contact phone number
  • Main contact name
  • Number of classes interested
  • Class size
  • Public or private school
  • School year group (4, 5, 6, 7 or 8)
  • Which NFL team would you want your team to be?
  • Which county is your school located in?
  • How did you find out about the programme?
  • Ideal programme start date for your school?
  • Are you a Subway employee?
Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0