Chargers' Melvin Ingram has sights set on Super Bowl

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is known for his confidence.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Ingram held firm with a prediction for the Chargers ahead of the 2018 regular season.

"This Super Bowl, we're going to win," Ingram told reporters Monday after Los Angeles' OTAs. "We haven't been to the playoffs in a while. I think it's going to be crazy. This Super Bowl, we're going to win, going to be, 'Hey, we ready, we grinding.'

"We just going to keep grinding. We going to grind, grind, grind, grind, grind, grind, grind no matter what. And that's what our main objective goal is to win a Super Bowl, it's to win Super Bowl. Keep fighting, keep playing, keep grinding no matter what, and that's the goal. We've got to bring a Super Bowl to the city."

Ingram raises a good point about the Chargers missing the postseason in recent years, as the team last made the playoffs in 2013.

But the month of June typically signals optimism for every team around the NFL, so Ingram's prognostication doesn't surprise.

The Chargers have become media darlings in recent months as a team to turn it around in 2018, but coach Anthony Lynn quickly pointed out in May that the Kansas City Chiefs remain the team to beat in the AFC West.

Nevertheless, Ingram fully embraces the idea of winning it all and he believes there is no added pressure to accomplish the feat.

"I was taught you got to speak stuff into existence," Ingram told reporters. "If you want to do something, you've got to say you going to go do it, and then you got to go do it. You can't just say we're just trying to win a few games. No, that's not what we're trying to do. We're trying to win a Super Bowl."

Ingram has reason to believe the 2018 season should provide positive results.

After stumbling to a 3-6 start in 2017, the Chargers finished strong by winning six of the final seven games en route to a 9-7 record.