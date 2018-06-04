Browns ink second-rounder Nick Chubb to rookie deal

The Cleveland Browns inked second-round pick Nick Chubb to his rookie deal, the team announced Monday.

The Browns swiped the Georgia running back with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Chubb overcame a gruesome knee injury suffered during his sophomore season. After two years, Chubb looked more like his early-career bulldozing self in 2017, splitting carries with first-round pick Sony Michel.

The 227-pound Chubb sets up as an early-down back who could eventually siphon off carries from free-agent signee Carlos Hyde, and possibly take over that role full-time next season when Cleveland can get out of Hyde's contract. Chubb sets up well as a first and second-down thumper with Duke Johnson playing the third-down pass-catching role out of the Browns backfield.

With the likes of Chubb, No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, and an upgraded receiver corps led by Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon, and Corey Coleman, the Browns' offense should be immensely more enjoyable to watch than the previous decade.