Jim Kelly will receive the 2018 Jimmy V award

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 4, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly will receive the Jimmy V award at the 2018 ESPYs next month. The Jimmy V award is named after the late college basketball coach, Jim Valvano, who passed away from cancer in 1993. The award is given to "a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination."

Just weeks before his death, Valvano gave one of the most inspiring speeches in award show history at the 1993 ESPYs.

2. Gronk recently shaved his head in support of kids battling cancer.

3. If you're having NFL comeback withdrawals, this Madden clip will help you out. See how one player wiped out a 9-point deficit in just 26 seconds.

4. Julio Jones' hand-eye coordination is obviously otherworldly, but his foot-eye coordination could use a little work.

Julio Jones finding out kickballing isnât as easy as it looks? pic.twitter.com/3k4wHVD0U9 â Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) June 1, 2018

5. Happy National Cheese Day! What's your favorite cheese? Also, who's your favorite Packer of all time?