Jim Kelly will receive the 2018 Jimmy V award

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 4, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly will receive the Jimmy V award at the 2018 ESPYs next month. The Jimmy V award is named after the late college basketball coach, Jim Valvano, who passed away from cancer in 1993. The award is given to "a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination."
Jim Kelly will receive the Jimmy V award at the 2018 @ESPYS! ï¿½ï¿½#KellyTough pic.twitter.com/HyFrtNIiM8â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) June 4, 2018
Just weeks before his death, Valvano gave one of the most inspiring speeches in award show history at the 1993 ESPYs.
2. Gronk recently shaved his head in support of kids battling cancer.
Iâll be so much faster now! Thanks @buzzforkids for the fresh new summer cut! Great day with the kids #7xbuzzee #buzzforkids pic.twitter.com/mUXTunzXWsâ Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 3, 2018
3. If you're having NFL comeback withdrawals, this Madden clip will help you out. See how one player wiped out a 9-point deficit in just 26 seconds.
lol this guy thought he was cool and the game was over. #keepfighting #MaddenNFL18 #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/sw7RSx4CLuâ Tripp Warrick (@trippwarrick) June 3, 2018
4. Julio Jones' hand-eye coordination is obviously otherworldly, but his foot-eye coordination could use a little work.
Julio Jones finding out kickballing isnât as easy as it looks? pic.twitter.com/3k4wHVD0U9â Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) June 1, 2018
5. Happy National Cheese Day! What's your favorite cheese? Also, who's your favorite Packer of all time?
Happy #NationalCheeseDay! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/HxFuFQyEA3â Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2018