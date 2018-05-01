NFL UK Live tickets on sale

NFL UK Live, presented by Subway, offers fans across the United Kingdom the chance to meet some of the biggest stars in the world of American football.

Whether it be NFL legends, Hall of Famers, current players, team owners and coaches, mascots and cheerleaders, NFL UK Live gets fans up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the game.

Neil Reynolds will be joined on stage in London by the following players as we look ahead to the 2018 NFL London Games:

Previous guests at NFL UK Live presented by Subway have included legends such as Ray Lewis, Kurt Warner and Eric Dickerson, as well as big-name players and coaches still making headlines in the league today in Minnesota vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, Seattle Seahawks Earl Thomas, Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Hosted by Sky Sports' presenter Neil Reynolds, our two-hour NFL UK Live show offers fans the chance to not only hear insight from the stars of the NFL, but to also ask questions and to team up with their heroes in a series of on-stage challenges and games.