NFL UK Live returns ahead of Eagles/Jaguars game

NFL UK Live, presented by Subway, offers fans across the United Kingdom the chance to meet some of the biggest stars in the world of American football.

Our latest event is this Saturday ahead of the 24th London Game which will feature London's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Players, coaches and alumni from both sides will all be in attendance and you can BUY TICKETS today.

The event runs from midday to 2:30pm with doors opening at 11.00am and takes place at The Drum at Wembley, Brent Civic Centre, Engineers Way, HA9 0FJ.

Whether it be NFL legends, Hall of Famers, current players, team owners and coaches, mascots and cheerleaders, NFL UK Live gets fans up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the game.

Previous guests at NFL UK Live presented by Subway have included legends such as Ray Lewis, Kurt Warner and Eric Dickerson, as well as big-name players and coaches still making headlines in the league today in Minnesota vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, Seattle Seahawks Earl Thomas, Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Hosted by Sky Sports' presenter Neil Reynolds, our two-hour NFL UK Live show offers fans the chance to not only hear insight from the stars of the NFL, but to also ask questions and to team up with their heroes in a series of on-stage challenges and games.