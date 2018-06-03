Adrian Peterson: Hard-working Brees is 'the truth'

Drew Brees turned 39 in January, but if you looked at his statistics, you wouldn't know it.

The quarterback posted his best passer rating since his 2013 season, posted his lowest interception total since 2004 and logged his highest completion percentage in his career. Sure, the touchdown and yardage totals -- 23 and 4,334 -- aren't quite as gaudy as recent years, but New Orleans sprinted to success in 2017 with its most balanced attack in nearly a decade.

So how is Brees doing it, even as the big 4-0 looms? Allow us to turn to physical freak of nature and brief Brees teammate Adrian Peterson for more.

"There's one person that when you asked that question that stood out immediately," Peterson said when asked if he has played with anybody who exceeded his work ethic, per the Times-Picayune. "It was Drew Brees.

"Being up there in New Orleans just for that short period of time, and just seeing him, man, I'm talking about clockwork. You see this guy out on the field two hours before practice and he's going through his fundamentals. He's in the weight room. He's lifting. He's cut up. The funny thing is once we did our conditioning test, that's probably the first time I ever lost a conditioning test."

Peterson, as we all know, is notable for being in phenomenal shape throughout his career and returning from a torn ACL to rush for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2012. He spent quite some time as the reigning top running back in the NFL and will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. He's not there anymore at age 33, but that doesn't diminish his endorsement of Brees, even if they only spent a quarter of the 2017 regular season together.

"That's when it really opened my eyes," Peterson said of his time with Brees. "Man, Drew Brees, he's the truth, you know."

Brees returns at 39 years old to a Saints team that has the most promise its had since New Orleans came off a Super Bowl triumph in 2010. There was some thought he might head elsewhere when his contract expired, but the Saints quashed that when they inked him to a two-year deal in March.

Considering the rave review from Brees' brief teammate, that contract should prove the Saints wise in the next two years. With a work ethic that even impressed All Day, we can expect Brees to continue leading one of the league's most dynamic offenses.