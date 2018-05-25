Washington Redskins training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Washington Redskins.

2017 record: 7-9

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Alex Smith, Derrius Guice, Josh Norman

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: The Redskins acquired a very mobile quarterback in Alex Smith, who has 2,433 career yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on 529 attempts. While the Redskins likely didn't trade for Smith with a view on his running skills, the 13-year veteran may have to use all the tricks in his bag to stay upright if the Redskins don't gain stability along the offensive line, especially at left guard. Arie Kouandjio, who is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a partially torn quad, was waived by the team Tuesday. Washington recently re-signed Shawn Lauvao, and Tyler Catalina and Kyle Kalis are on the roster. With Kouandjio out of the mix, the competition between the trio could go well into training camp before the Redskins settle on a starter.

Back to training camp main page