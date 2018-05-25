Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2017 record: 5-11

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Jameis Winston, Mike Evans, Gerald McCoy

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: Tampa finished the 2017 season ranked last in the league against the pass, after finishing 22nd in 2016. Clearly, something had to be done, considering the Buccaneers are in the division that Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Cam Newton call home. Brent Grimes, who's entering his 12th season, and Vernon Hargreaves return from last season's roster, and the Bucs used second-round picks on cornerbacks M.J. Stewart (53rd overall) and Carlton Davis (63rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. How the Buccaneers' pass defense holds up in 2018 will have a large role in determining close games, an area of focus for a team that lost four of its final five games by a combined 15 points. The team's secondary should get a boost from the Bucs' revamped defensive line, which includes free-agent signees Jason Pierre-Paul, Beau Allen, Vinny Curry and Mitch Unrein, in addition to the drafting of first-round pick (12th overall) Vita Vea.

